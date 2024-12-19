Karan Aujla's Gurugram Concert Turns 'Nightmare' For Delhi-NCR Fans, 200 Phones Stolen At Event

Karan Aujla's concert in Gurugram turned nightmare for Delhi-NCR concertgoers as not 10 or 20 but 200 phones were stolen during the concert. A user took to social media to share an ordeal detailing the horrendous experience. The user shared that a group of youngsters were snapped at a police station in Gurugram to file a complaint. The user also shared that neither the singer's team nor Team Innovation (organisers) offered help to them.

Taking to her Instagram, Priyal Kapur, a make-up artist, shared a video with the title "It wasn't a dream, it was a nightmare". In the caption, she penned a long note about how no one helped them when they discovered their phones had been stolen. "Nearly 200 phones were stolen at Karan Aujla’s concert today, including my brother’s. A gang was operating in the arena, and no one from Team Innovation or Karan’s team offered any help," she wrote.

"We purchased tickets with our hard-earned money to enjoy the show, and as fans, the least we expect is for you and your team to look into this matter and help us recover our devices," she added.

She is not the only one to report the incident. Another user named Parth Soni revealed that he lost his kada and neck chain at the same show. In the video, he can be heard saying, "I didn’t go to Karan Aujla’s show in Canada because I wanted to attend his concert in Delhi with all my friends. When we went, there were so many fights, and we also got involved in one. Two days later, I found out that the kada and the chain, which had an Om-shaped locket with a diamond, were missing! I don’t feel like attending any more concerts. This concert proved to be really expensive—I’ve lost somewhere between ₹2-2.5 lakh. Now all I need to do is tell my father."

Karan Aujla's Gurugram concert controversy