Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated March 13th, 2024 at 19:04 IST

Karan Patel Says BMC Has 'Dementia' As He Complains About Mumbai Roads: They Dig And Forget

Television actor Karan Patel took to his social media handle and slammed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over the condition of roads in Mumbai.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Karan Patel
Karan Patel | Image:X
Television actor Karan Patel has once again sparked conversation on social media, this time taking a swipe at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the city's perennial pothole problem. In his latest Instagram post, Patel didn't hold back, likening the potholes in Mumbai to "craters bigger than the Moon."

What did Karan Patel say about BMC?

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Patel shared his frustration, stating, "You don't need a rocket anymore. #Mumbai got craters Bigger, Better, Deeper than the #Moon. Do visit. Hope to see you soon! No regret, only forget. Your BMC (smiling face emoji) (sic)." This scathing critique didn't stop there, as he further expressed, "It's evident that #BMC has #Dementia. Because, either they dig and forget or they forget and dig the same road again (sic)."

 

 

His remarks come amid ongoing concerns regarding the state of Mumbai's roads, particularly during the monsoon season when potholes become a hazard for commuters. Notably, the BMC recently informed the Bombay High Court that approximately Rs 273 crore was allocated for pothole repairs during the last monsoon season. Despite these efforts, concerns persist, with the High Court highlighting the poor condition of roads and mentioning the BMC's responsibility to ensure motorable roads for citizens.

What do we know about Karan Patel?

Away from the pothole debate, Karan Patel's career continues to thrive. The actor gained fame with the immensely popular TV serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where he starred alongside Divyanka Tripathi. Additionally, he made a mark in Ekta Kapoor's Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki.

Transitioning to the big screen, Karan Patel recently made his film debut in Darran Chhoo, directed by Bharat Ratan. The comedy also featured Ashutosh Rana, Smriti Kalra, and Saanand Verma and is set to hit theatres on October 13. Karan has also starred in some other successful projects like Raktanchal 2, Phamous, Shootout at Wadala and City of Gold.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 19:04 IST

