Veteran Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has a career spanning over two decades and enjoys a substantial fan base through her impactful performances. In 2020, she made her debut on social media and has so far 11.8 million followers on Instagram. The actress often shares glimpses of her life and work.

What is the definition of beauty according to Kareena?

Kareena in a recent interview revealed how she embraced herself in all ages and body shapes. She told Vogue Arabia, “I’ve embraced myself through every decade of working – from 18 to my 20s and 40s; from being a size zero to having two children. Beauty is a positive word with a positive emotion, and we should look at it that way.”

How does Kareena perceive social media?

For Kareena, social media serves as a platform to connect with fans, rather than seeking validation. She recently spoke to IANS where she appreciated the love from her followers and expressed that her true validation stems from her on-screen portrayals of powerful characters, such as those in Asoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, and Jab We Met.

She said, “My true validation comes from the roles I take on, the stories I tell, and the legacy I'm building as an artist in the world of entertainment… I enjoy using social media but for me, it is a way to connect with my fans and give them a glimpse into my life. I don’t seek validation from social media at all but I’m happy that I get a lot of love from my fans.”

Reflecting on her journey, which commenced in 2000 with 'Refugee', Kareena acknowledged both the highs and lows of her career. Talking about self-doubt, Kareena said, “I am only human, I could have days which may not be so good but I don't stop believing in myself.”