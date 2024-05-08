Kartik Aaryan Beats Mumbai Traffic By Travelling In Metro, Clicks Selfie With Fans | WATCH

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan is busy with the shoot his upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actor will reprise his role as Rooh Baba in the third instalment of the horror comedy. In a new video doing rounds on social media, the actor can be seen taking an unusual mode of transportation to reach the location of his film shoot.

Kartik Aaryan clicks selfies with fans

On May 7, Kartik Aaryan ditched his usual mode of transportation to beat the Mumbai traffic. The actor stepped on the Mumbai metro setting a fan frenzy inside the train coach. His amusing choice of travel delighted his fans who rushed to click photos and take videos of the actor.

Kartik was reportedly on the way to the shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The 33-year-old actor donned a black t-shirt with matching bottoms for his travel. He also hid his face with a face mask in order to blend into the crowd, but alas his fans werre able to recognise the Shehzada fame. A video of Kartik obliging fans with selfies is now doing rounds on social media.

When Kartik Aaryan shot for Bhool Bhualaiyaa 3 in Kolkata

On April 9 several photos of Kartik Aaryan dressed as his character in Bhool Bhulaiyaa are doing rounds on social media. The actor was spotted at Kolkata’s Howrah Bridge riding a bike. He was seen dressed as Rooh Baba in the photos.

Kartik Aaryan spotted shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 | Image: PTI

Kartik Aaryan essayed on the role of an occultist Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, released in 2022. The actor will reprise his role in the third part of the film. Bhool Bhulaiyaa is one of the most successful horror franchises in the industry. The Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan-led first film, released in 2007, garnered a massive critical and commercial response. The second part, led by Kartik and Kiara Advani, also became a blockbuster hit and was credited with the revival of Bollywood post-pandemic. The third part will feature Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan from the previous parts and a new entrant Triptii Dimri.