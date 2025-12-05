Kartik Aaryan's Sister Kritika Tiwari Makes Grand Entrance To Brother’s Song, While Actor Grooves To ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ At Her Wedding

Kartik Aaryan’s sister, Dr Kritika Tiwari, married Tejashwi Kumar Singh, who works as a pilot, on 4 December. Videos from the pre-wedding ceremonies and the main D-day are going viral across social media. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri actor is seen grooving and enjoying every moment in viral videos. The wedding took place at the Taj Usha Kiran Palace in Gwalior, a 144-year-old palace built in 1880 by Maharaja Jayaji Rao Scindia.

Kartik led a beautiful ceremony and walked his sister to the mandap. A recent wedding clip showed the grand bridal entry, which drew everyone’s attention because of both the moment and the background song. Kritika entered with Kartik and other guests, all happily dancing to the heartfelt track Tera Yaar Hoon Mein from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The outdoor setting looked stunning, and the video also offered brief glimpses of Kritika’s partner.

Kartik danced with his sister for half the distance, but when she turned the corner and saw her husband-to-be, she stopped, looked at Kartik, and said, “Bas” (that’s enough). She then walked slowly towards Tejashwi.

Several videos from the Sangeet function went viral, showing Kartik dancing to different songs, including ‘Phoolon Ka Taron Ka’ with his sister. Another clip captures him dancing to Lollipop Lagelu. Fans praised the actor and congratulated his family on the happy occasion.

