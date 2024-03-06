×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 10:17 IST

Kate Winslet Talks About Overcoming An Eating Disorder, Weighs In On Ozempic Debate

Kate Winslet made a shocking revelation about overcoming an eating disorder during the initial phase of her career.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kate Winslet file image
Kate Winslet file image | Image:Instagram/Kate Winslet fanpage
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kate Winslet has made a shocking revelation earlier this week saying that she overcame an eating disorder during the initial phase of her career. In a conversation with The New York Times Magazine she said that she did not speak to anyone about the affliction at the time. 

Kate Winslet makes a shocking revelation

Kate also said that she was horrified to learn about the weight loss drug Ozempic. Speaking to The New York Times, she said, “I never told anyone about it.” The Titanic actress added, “Because guess what — people in the world around you go: ‘Hey, you look great! You lost weight!’ So even the compliment about looking good is connected to weight.”

File photo of Kate Winslet | Image: Instagram

She further explained that she does not allow anyone to speak about her weight, in a good or bad manner. “If they do, I pull them up straight away,” she said.

Advertisement

Kate’s remarks come in at a time when there is a public discourse about Ozempic, the diabetes drug which is frequently consumed for weight loss. Kate said that she had not heard much about it. “Oh my God. This sounds terrible,” Winslet said in response to knowing about the drug’s impact. 

Kate Winslet opens up about her roles 

Kate's most popular role so far is arguably 1997 James Cameron romantic disaster classic, Titanic. The actress however, disagrees. Her personal observations lead her to believe that Nancy Meyer's 2007 Christmas film The Holiday, is what appears to be a bigger hit among the fans. During her appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Kate discussed some keynote films from her career, she particularly zeroed in on The Holiday and Titanic. The actress made an interesting revelation wherein she affirmed how fans tended to recognise her more for the former than the latter, which has attained a cult classic status.

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 10:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

12 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

12 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

12 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

12 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

12 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

12 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

12 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

18 hours ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

18 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

19 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

21 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

21 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

a day ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

2 days ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

2 days ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Releases 'Modi Ka Parivar' Poster to Counter Lalu Yadav's Remark

    Lok Sabha Elections16 minutes ago

  2. RBI directs card issuers to offer choice of networks to customers

    Economy News17 minutes ago

  3. Kate Winslet Talks About Overcoming An Eating Disorder

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. Shabnim Ismail unleashes lightning-fast delivery at WPL in the MI vs DC

    Sports 25 minutes ago

  5. Drake Bell Alleges He Was Sexually Abused As Child Actor

    Entertainment26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo