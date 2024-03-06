Kate Winslet Talks About Overcoming An Eating Disorder, Weighs In On Ozempic Debate

Advertisement

Kate Winslet has made a shocking revelation earlier this week saying that she overcame an eating disorder during the initial phase of her career. In a conversation with The New York Times Magazine she said that she did not speak to anyone about the affliction at the time.

Kate also said that she was horrified to learn about the weight loss drug Ozempic. Speaking to The New York Times, she said, “I never told anyone about it.” The Titanic actress added, “Because guess what — people in the world around you go: ‘Hey, you look great! You lost weight!’ So even the compliment about looking good is connected to weight.”

She further explained that she does not allow anyone to speak about her weight, in a good or bad manner. “If they do, I pull them up straight away,” she said.

Kate’s remarks come in at a time when there is a public discourse about Ozempic, the diabetes drug which is frequently consumed for weight loss. Kate said that she had not heard much about it. “Oh my God. This sounds terrible,” Winslet said in response to knowing about the drug’s impact.

Kate Winslet opens up about her roles

Kate's most popular role so far is arguably 1997 James Cameron romantic disaster classic, Titanic . The actress however, disagrees. Her personal observations lead her to believe that Nancy Meyer's 2007 Christmas film The Holiday, is what appears to be a bigger hit among the fans. During her appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Kate discussed some keynote films from her career, she particularly zeroed in on The Holiday and Titanic. The actress made an interesting revelation wherein she affirmed how fans tended to recognise her more for the former than the latter, which has attained a cult classic status.