Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 16:57 IST

Kate Winslet Says Life After Titanic Success Was 'Horrible' - Here's Why

Actress Kate Winslet has opened up about what happened after the release of Titanic.

Indo-Asian News Service
Kate Winslet file image
Kate Winslet file image | Image:Instagram/Kate Winslet fanpage
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Actress Kate Winslet has revealed she was not prepared for the kind of added attention she got after 'Titanic'.

The 1997 film directed by James Cameron became a box-office hit and made Kate and her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio megastars.

Advertisement

“I felt like I had to look a certain way, or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant,” Kate told Porter Magazine, deadline.com.

The actress added: “Journalists would always say, ‘After Titanic, you could have done anything and yet you chose to do these small things’… and I was like, ‘Yeah, you bet your f***in’ life I did! Because, guess what, being famous was horrible.'”

Advertisement

“I was grateful, of course. I was in my early twenties, and I was able to get a flat. But I didn’t want to be followed literally feeding the ducks.”

At 48 years old now, Kate says the word fame is “ridiculous” and doesn’t consider it a “burden” anymore.

Advertisement

“(Titanic) continues to bring people huge amounts of joy,” she notes. “The only time I am like, ‘Oh god, hide’, is if we are on a boat somewhere.”

Kate has been open about her struggles with the media in her 20s, which made her self-conscious about her body.

Advertisement

In an interview published by Vogue in September 2023, Kate talked about why she had to be brave to film a topless scene for the film Lee.

“I had to be really f*cking brave about letting my body be its softest version of itself and not hiding from that,” she told the publication.

Advertisement

Kate said it all “stems from having been subjected to the most awful scrutiny and judgment, and, actually, I would go so far as to say bullying, from mainstream media when I was in my 20s.”

 

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 16:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

2 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

4 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

4 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

18 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

18 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

18 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

18 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

18 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

18 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

18 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

19 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

a day ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

a day ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

a day ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Holds Key Talks With MBZ, Standby For 'Ahlan Modi' | LIVE

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Mega Showdown at Shambhu Border, Tear Gas Lobbed, Tikri Border Sealed

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. India finds NEXT SOURAV GANGULY: New 'king of the off-side’ UNEARTHED

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. Decoding Business Loan Interest Rates

    Initiatives11 minutes ago

  5. 'By far the BEST league': Pakistan-born Sikandar Raza picks IPL over PSL

    Sports 13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement