Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been busy holidaying in London for almost a month now. While, the actor returned to complete the shooting of Chhaava, Katrina stayed back. Now, a new video shows the couple enjoying their time exploring the city. Katrina’s appearance in the clip sparked pregnancy rumours as fans spotted her baby bump. Soon after, several media portals reported the actress is expecting her first child. Amid the speculations, the actress’ team has now reacted to the pregnancy rumours.

Katrina Kaif's team on actress’ pregnancy rumours

A day after reports of Katrina’s pregnancy started circulating on the internet, her team came forward to address the speculations. The actress’s spokesperson released a statement saying, “Request all media houses to immediately stop this unconfirmed reporting and speculation.”

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal take a stroll in London

In a video shared by an X user, Katrina and Vicky were seen walking down the pavement hand in hand. The actress can be seen wearing a white kurta paired with black pants layered with a black bomber jacket. Vicky, on the other hand, was seen in a blue shirt paired with black pants. In the caption, the user wrote, “The humble Bollywood power couple #KatrinaKaif & #VickyKaushal taking a stroll in Baker Street, London. Vicky is a gentleman clearly, as he holds his hand protectively by her side. This was post-bumping into them at the bookstore yesterday.”

The humble Bollywood power couple #KatrinaKaif & #VickyKaushal taking a stroll in Baker Street, London. Vicky is a gentleman clearly, as he holds his hand protectively by her side. This was post bumping into them at the bookstore yesterday. pic.twitter.com/7OUXCVaL9E — HermanGomes_journo (@Herman_Gomes)

While others were busy speculating about Katrina’s pregnancy, there were some who bashed the user for recording the actors during their holiday. They asked the users to delete the video. With the above viral video, it is confirmed that Vicky celebrated his birthday in London with his wife Katrina.