Published 14:19 IST, December 2nd 2024
Khel Khel Mein Actor Pragya Jaiswal Is Open To Dating Cricketer Shubman Gill, Says 'Anything Can...'
Actress Pragya Jaiswal has set the internet abuzz with her response to dating cricketer. She was recently seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Khel Khel Mein.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Pragya Jaiswal is making waves not only in Tollywood but also in Bollywood as well. She was recently seen in comedy drama Khel Khel Mein and was praised for her performance. Starring Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu, the film was lauded by the netizens for the film and plot. In a recent interaction she revealed few interesting details about her personal life which has turned heads.
Pragya Jaiswal opens up about her personal life
Pragya Jaiswal has been creating buzz with her response to a question about her personal life. In a recent interaction with Filmygyan, when she was asked about the possibility of dating a cricketer, her reply definitely raised eyebrows. She mentioned that she wouldn’t mind dating cricketer Shubman Gill, describing him as cute and adding that she is currently single.
She said, “He’s cute, yeah, guys. Come on, whatever you all want, I’m single, Make it happen”. However, the actress clarified that she has no specific preferences for or against dating a cricketer, stating that if it’s meant to happen, it will.
All about Pragya Jaiswal
Pragya Jaiswal is an actress who predominantly works in Telugu films. Born on January 12, 1991 in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, she competed her education in Pune. During her initial days, she participated in various beauty pageants and became a model. She made her acting debut in 2014 with Tamil-language film Virattu. Jaiswal made her Hindi film debut with Titoo MBA. She had her breakthrough with the Telugu period drama Kanche (2015), for which she was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South.
Her other notable performances including Mirchi Lanti Kurradu, Kanche, Om Namo Venkatesaya, Gunturodu, Nakshatram, Jaya Janaki Nayaka, Achari America Yatra and Akhanda. She has also appeared in a music video and the song was sung by Guru Randhawa and Lulia Vantur.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 14:19 IST, December 2nd 2024