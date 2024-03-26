×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 16:07 IST

Kiran Rao Opens Up About Facing Internet Trolling After Marrying Aamir Khan: Heard All Kinds Of...

Kiran Rao disclosed how she has become immune to trolling as a result of the criticism she faced when she first came to light after marrying Aamir Khan.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kiran Rao
Kiran Rao | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Kiran Rao, whose recent release Laapataa Ladies made a splash at the box office, talked about the challenges of releasing a film as a female director and acknowledged the different standards women face from men. She also disclosed how she has become immune to media scrutiny and trolling as a result of the criticism she faced when she first came to light after marrying Aamir Khan.

Kiran Rao on being immune to internet trolling

Speaking to Sucharita Tyagi, Kiran said that she has encountered bias in both her personal and professional life, but she has grown resilient as a result of all the verbal abuse she endured when she initially rose to fame in 2005 after marrying Aamir.

 

Kiran Rao To Make A Comeback As A Director After 7 Years!

 

The filmmaker said, “I don’t even know what scrutiny I’m under because I don’t even read all this. And I feel like that’s a really healthy way to live your life. Because there’ll always be people who find you odd-looking and strange and ask, ‘Aamir Khan ne kis chashmish aurat se shaadi kar li hai’. I’ve heard all kinds of things in my youth. I’m an individual and I have my own mind. Beyond a point, I just don’t care.”

What did Kiran say about being linked with Aamir’s identity?

In an interview with SoSouth, Rao highlighted her independence and individual identity before her marriage to Aamir Khan. She revealed that while people’s perceptions of her could sometimes be bothersome, ultimately, it did not significantly affect her.

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao Announce Divorce

 

She said, “So honestly it doesn’t bother me. I do have to say at airports or any public place when people come to me and say, ‘You are…’ and they expect me to complete it and say, ‘I am Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan’s wife.’ I mean ex-wife. That bothers me because people kind of recognise me sometimes and they’re not sure but they know me through Aamir. That’s very annoying.”

Published March 26th, 2024 at 16:07 IST

