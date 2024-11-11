Published 20:10 IST, November 11th 2024
Krish Jagarlamudi, Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Director, Marries For Second Time, Wishes Pour In
Krish Jagarlamudi and his wife Dr Priti will reportedly host a wedding reception on November 16 for the film fraternity, family members and close friends.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Krish married Dr Priti in Hyderabad | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
20:09 IST, November 11th 2024