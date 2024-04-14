Updated April 14th, 2024 at 00:13 IST
Kriti Sanon, Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Dhawan Attend Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert In Mumbai
Kriti Sanon, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and several other actors attended Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Mumbai on April 12.
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh performed live in concert in Mumbai on April 13. The Amar Singh Chamkila star boasts a massive fan following in the country. Several Bollywood celebrities are also fans of the Lover hitmaker. Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia and Taapsee Pannu were among the several actors who attended the concert.
Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma, Ayushmann-Tahira and other couples arrive hand in hand at Diljit’s concert
Among the attendees at the concert were lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. The actors were spotted arriving at the venue hand-in-hand. Tamannaah sported casual attire for the evening. The actress donned a long denim top and paired it with a long frill red skirt.
Vijay Varma, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black sweatshirt which he paired with loose denim pants. He completed the look with a statement necklace. Apart from the couple, Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana were also spotted at the concert along with their wives. Another rumoured couple that attended the concert was Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben.
Kriti Sanon reunites with Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan
Apart from the couples, Kriti Sanon was also in attendance at the concert. The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress donned an all-black look for the evening. She sported a sleeveless back tank with a matching shorts. Photos and videos from the concert show the actress reuniting with her Bhediya co-star and dad-to-be Varun Dhawan.
Newlywed Taapsee Pannu was also in attendance at the ceremony. The Thappad actress arrived at the concert in an all-white dress.
