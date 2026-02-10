Updated 10 February 2026 at 20:57 IST
Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapoor March Wedding Rumours Intensify As Couple Steps Out Together For Valentine's Week Date
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapoor were spotted together for the first time in the Teddy Day afternoon amid wedding rumours.
Actress Kritika Kamra made her relationship with cricket host and content producer Gaurav Kapur Instagram official last year in December. Thereafter, reports making round suggesting that the couple are set to tie the knot by the end of March 2026. Ahead of their expected big fat wedding, the lovers were spotted out and about in the city during the afternoon on Teddy Day.
