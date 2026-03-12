Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur Get Hitched At Their Bandra Home, Host An Intimate Sundowner

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur have finally taken a plunge and solemnised their relationship in a low-key civil marriage ceremony in the presence of family and close friends on Wednesday, March 11. Stepping away from the traditional ceremony, the couple opted for a quiet affair and signed the marriage papers at their Bandra residence, followed by an intimate sundowner. Candid photos from their wedding are going viral online, showing the couple in love.

Inside Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's intimate wedding

Celebrity photographer Joseph Radhik posted on Instagram, sharing two photos offering a peek inside the couple's intimate wedding. For the D-day, Kritika looked beautiful in a red Chanderi sari from Cinnabar, woven from tussar silk. It was specially woven for her and gifted by her mother. She accessorised her look with statement necklaces and sported nude makeup.

Gaurav, on the other hand, complemented his bride in a custom Raghavendra Rathore bandhgala.

The ceremony was followed by a sundowner, where they were seen having the time of their lives. It was set against the theme inspired by sunset and golden-hour hues. The decor was done by Devika Narain.

On embarking on a new chapter of their life, Kritika and Gaurav together shared, "We've always believed that the most meaningful moments in life are the ones shared with the people you love. As we begin this new chapter together, we're so grateful to celebrate our wedding surrounded by our families and closest friends at home, in Mumbai."

Who's who of the entertainment and cricket world arrived as guests

The two industries came together to celebrate the union of Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur. The ceremony marked the presence of friends, including Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech, Ashish Nehra, Virendra Sehwag, Malaika Arora, Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge, Pooja Gor, Ajit Agarkar, Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia-Angad Singh.

A video from the afterparty is going viral that shows Yuvraj Singh, Virendra Sehwag and others dancing, followed by the newlyweds.

Newlyweds Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur interact with paps

Following their wedding, the couple stepped out of their house to greet the paparazzi and distribute sweets. They happily posed for the photos, and Gaurav jokingly said, "Hum log ka life match ho jata hai lekin look kabhi match nahi hota (Our lives match, but our looks never match)”.