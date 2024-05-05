Advertisement

Kshitij Zarapkar is no more. The Marathi actor and director, breathed his last, on Sunday, May 5. He was 54 years of age at the time of his passing. The cause of his death was his long spanning battle against cancer which led to a multiple organ failure.

Kshitij Zarapkar passes away



Kshitij Zarapkar passed away earlier today on Sunday, May 5. The actor and director was best known for his work across films like Gola Berij, Ideachi Kalpana, Ishhya, Dhurandhar Bhatawdekar, Marmabandh, Baykocha Nakalatch, Thenga and Ek Kulti Ek, to name a few.

Zarapkar had been silently battling cancer for the past few months, not sharing the news with his fans and followers. His health started deteriorating earlier today, after which he was rushed to a private hospital in Mumbai. He passed away in the afternoon. Archana Nevrekar, Zarapkar's colleague, took to her social media handles to share her memories with the actor and director. Originally penned in Marathi, a rough translation of an excerpt from her tribute read, “What a hurry, Kshitij Zarapkar, how many years of identity and friendship .. From working alongside to directing my film... Felt sad that Supriya got a call, didn't feel real after hearing... The mind became numb…Om Shanti."

Kshitij Zarapkar's last rites have been performed



Kshitij Zarapkar was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai, around 10 AM, on May 5. Later on the in the day, he went through a multiple organ failure. Zarapkar breathed his last between 1.30 PM and 2 PM, later in the day. His remains were taken to the Dadar Shivaji Park in lieu of performing his last rites. The last rites were performed at 3.30 PM, at the Dadar Shamshan Ghat.