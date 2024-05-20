Advertisement

Actor Chhaya Kadam, acclaimed for her roles as Manju Mai in Laapataa Ladies and Kanchan Kombdi in Madgaon Express, made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. She is representing her Malayalam film All We Imagine As Light. The film is directed by Payal Kapadia.

All We Imagine As Light is the first Indian film to compete in the main category (Palme d'Or) of Cannes in the last 30 years. It is an Indo-French production narrating the tale of a nurse named Prabha, who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, leading to disruption in her life.

Chhaya shared glimpses of her experience from the French Riviera on her Instagram handle. In her post, she expressed her heartfelt sentiment, revealing that though she couldn't fulfill her dream of traveling with her mother while she was alive, she symbolically carried her saree and Maharashtrian nose ring to Cannes.

Her heartfelt message, roughly translated from Marathi, reads, "My dream of taking you on a flight remained unfulfilled... but today I am content that I brought your saree and nose ring to the Cannes Film Festival by flight. Still, Mom! You were needed today. To see it all. Love you, Mom, and miss you very much." Chhaya also shared a delightful moment with AR Rahman, whom she happened to meet in Cannes.

About Cannes film festival

Every year, the enchanting city of Cannes in France transforms into the focal point of the film industry, hosting the crème de la crème of actors and directors for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Renowned for its glamour and prestige, Cannes stands as one of the most esteemed events in the film world. Apart from showcasing a stellar lineup of films, Cannes officials hold a revered status among both the public and critics. Recognised by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF) as one of the top three global film festivals, alongside Berlin and Venice, Cannes is a proud member of the esteemed "Class A" film festival circuit.

