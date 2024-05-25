Advertisement

Lady Gaga's recent revelation has evidently landed her in hot soup. The singer recently revealed how at a certain (unspecified) point in time, she was diagnosed with COVID-19. However, instead of calling off her shows, she decided to go ahead with them regardless of being a carrier. Netizens have had a largely negative response to this revelation.

Lady Gaga reveals she performed 5 concerts while having COVID-19



During a recent live Q&A session held in Los Angeles, Lady Gaga ended up admitting to a rather controversial decision of hers. She said, "I did five shows with COVID". Netizens did not take too kindly to the admittance.

One X user commented, "She should be in prison". Another chimed in with, "I don’t think this is something you can brag about…" A third X user correctly pointed out, "This is not a flex" while another elaborated, "that is genuinely disgusting and un irresponsible…" Another X user predicted a rather probable "class action lawsuit" coming her way.

Lady Gaga rationalises her decision



Post sharing her decision to go ahead with as many as 5 shows despite discovering herself to be COVID-positive, the pop star revealed how she gave her team the option to bow out if they did not feel comfortable performing alongside her. She said, "I shared it with everyone on my team. I said I don't want anyone to feel uncomfortable at work and you don't have to perform or don't have to work that day but I'm gonna do the show..."

She further emphasised on how her controversial decision was motivated by the fact that cancellation of shows would end up upsetting fans, who, as per Gaga, were already "putting themselves in harm's way". She added, "cause I just didn't wanna let all the fans down and the way that I saw it also is that the fans were all putting themselves in harm's way, everyday, coming to the show. So you know, yeah (laughs)."