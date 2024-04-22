Advertisement

Actress and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta, who is gearing up for her upcoming web series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, has shared that with age, she is shedding the notion of being glamorous. Instead, she aims to focus on roles that make a lasting impression on the audience.

Lara Dutta wants to be seen as more than a pageant winner

Lara expressed her desire to explore the psychological crime genre, stating that she would readily portray a negative character without hesitation. Elaborating on the same, the actress said, “As I grow older, I'm breaking free from the idea of being glamorous or just seen as a pageant winner. Instead, I'm finally delving into the kind of work I've desired for a while. It's important to recognise the women who came before us, making space for us to succeed. Nowadays, women are leading the way in all sorts of roles, from making movies to writing scripts.”

Lara added, “I feel lucky to be part of an industry that's changing for the better. Personally, I'm interested in exploring the psychological crime genre, even if it means playing a negative character. It's an exciting direction for me, and I would love to do a slightly darker role on screen.”

What is Ranneeti about?

Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond decodes the modern warfare that isn't simply fought on physical borders, but transcends to the domain of social media, digital tactics, and covert political moves that have the power to reshape geopolitics. The high-octane drama, inspired by a landmark defence operation that took place after the Pulwama attack, is shot at a grand scale.

Directed by Santosh Singh, the series is produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjay W from Sphere Origins Multivision Private Limited. It stars Lara, Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi and Prasanna in major roles. The show releases on JioCinema on April 25.

