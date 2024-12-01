Published 20:22 IST, December 1st 2024
Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo Mash-Up At Dua Lipa Show But Abhijeet Omitted In Fan Posts, Singer Reacts
As Dua Lipa performed the viral Levitating and Woh Ladki Jo mash-up at her Mumbai concert, the mention of Abhijeet Bhattacharya was missing in fan posts.
Pop star Dua Lipa surprised the audience at her Mumbai concert by performing a mash-up of her chartbuster Levitating and Wo Ladki Jo, a song from the 1999 Bollywood film Baadshah. The mash-up has been made by Ruchir Kulkarni. According to videos circulating on social media, Dua Lipa can be seen grooving to the fusion of the two songs, which went viral on social media a few years ago owing to their similar beat pattern.
However, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who has originally sung the track seemed unhappy with him not being credited for the song as everyone talked about the mash-up post Dua Lipa's enthralling Mumbai concert.
Abhijeet shares fan posts on Instagram after Dua Lipa's mash-up trends
The singer took to his Instagram Stories to re-share and amplify fan posts which claimed that the song was "not popular" because of the actor who featured. Netizens further shared that it was the singer's vocals that made the track timeless. As everyone talked about Dua Lipa and Baadshah cast, they forgot to mention Abhjieet and the music composer Anu Malik. Abhijeet seemingly did not like it.
While Wo Ladki Jo, sung by Abhijeet, is composed by Anu Malik and penned by Sameer for Abbas-Mustan’s hit film Baadshah, the song Levitating is part of Dua Lipa’s 2020 album ‘Future Nostalgia’.
Dua Lipa floors Mumbai crowd with enthralling performance, thanks concert attendees
Dua Lipa performed her hit tracks like Training Season, One Kiss, Levitating and many more at the Mumbai concert on November 30. Later, in an Instagram post, she thanked fans for attending her show, which was part of the second edition of the Zomato Feeding India Concert.
"Thank you Mumbai! Off to our next and FINAL stop of the Asia run…. SEOUL," she captioned the post. This was her second performance in India after a 2019 concert at the OnePlus Music Festival in Navi Mumbai.
