sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Canada Hindu Temple Attack | Trump-Biden Meet | India-Russia Ties | Elon Musk | US Elections |

Published 11:39 IST, November 10th 2024

Liam Payne Did Not Die By Suicide, Argentine Authorities Probe Into Cause Of Death

In a significant update to the tragic death of former One Direction star Liam Payne, Argentine authorities have ruled out suicide as the cause of his passing, following an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his fall from a hotel balcony last month.

Reported by: Asian News International
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Liam Payne
Liam Payne | Image: IMDb
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

11:39 IST, November 10th 2024