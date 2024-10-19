Published 08:30 IST, October 19th 2024
Liam Payne's Ex-girlfriend And Mother of His Son, Cheryl Cole Slams ‘Abhorrent’ Death Reports
Liam Payne's Ex-girlfriend Cheryl, with whom he shared his 7-year-old son, took to her Instagram account to pen a note on 'media exploitation' of his death.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole pens a note on his demise | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
08:30 IST, October 19th 2024