Maya Henry, ex-fiance of Liam Payne, recently opened up about the painful times in her life. The model disclosed in an interview that she underwent a horrific medical abortion several years ago, possibly during her time with the former One Direction member. While promoting her new book, Looking Forward, which she claims is fictional but "definitely inspired" by true events from her own life, she revealed she was pressurised into getting an abortion.

Maya Henry opens up about getting an abortion

The book's protagonist Mallory experiences serious issues at one point following an abortion she had with her endearing, British pop star lover, Oliver. Revealing that instances in the novel are ‘inspired’ her real life, Maya told PEOPLE, “What I went through in real life is very similar to what Mallory went through in the book. I definitely did have some complications [following my abortion], and I did have to go to the hospital alone.”

Maya omitted information about who impregnated her at the time and when she actually had the abortion. According to the novel, Oliver is a British pop artist who rose to fame after being paired with a group on a TV show, and Mallory had an abortion when they were dating. Liam, who also became famous with One Direction after joining them on The X Factor, could serve as an inspiration for the character.

Liam Payne pushed Maya Henry to get an abortion

In the book, Oliver gave Mallory an ultimatum about getting an abortion He offered her the choice to remain with him by ending the pregnancy or bear the child on her own. Maya acknowledged in the interview that she was sorry she decided to end her pregnancy.

"If it were up to me, I wouldn't have done it. But then also, if I were to have made a different decision, then I would've lost the person that I loved. There were definitely difficult conversations about it. But looking back now, things happen for a reason," said Maya.