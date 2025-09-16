Life In A Metro Actress Nafisa Ali Resumes Chemotherapy After Doctors Rule Out Surgery: A New Chapter In My Journey From Today... | Image: X

Veteran actress Nafisa Ali earlier revealed that doctors diagnosed her with peritoneal cancer in November 2018. She recently shared a health update, saying she has restarted chemotherapy after her doctors chose not to perform surgery for her treatment.

Nafisa Ali restarts chemotherapy after doctors rule out surgery

On Tuesday, September 16, Nafisa posted a quote on her Instagram that said, "One day my children asked, 'Who will we turn to when you're gone?' I told them, 'Turn to each other. That is my greatest gift -siblings who share the same love and memories. Protect one another, and remember: your bond is stronger than anything life can bring.'"

In the caption, she wrote, “A new chapter in my journey from today. I had my PET scan yesterday … so back to chemotherapy as surgery is not possible. Believe me I love life.”

Nafisa's Instagram post did not share many details about her diagnosis. However, her Facebook post showed a scan image and a screenshot of an article explaining stage 4 cancer, its progression, and survival rates, suggesting that her cancer might have reached stage 4. She has not provided any more updates about her health.

Sodhi was first diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer in November 2018. She completed chemotherapy, and doctors declared her cancer-free in 2019. In 2020, Nafisa revealed that doctors had diagnosed her with leucoderma after she noticed white patches on her skin during chemotherapy.