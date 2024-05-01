Advertisement

Actor Brian McCardie, best known for his role as crime boss Tommy Hunter in Line of Duty, died aged 59. The actor took his last breath at his home on Sunday, April 28. The news was confirmed by his sister Sarah on X (formerly Twitter).

Brian McCardie’s sister issues statement

Sarah shared on her X handle, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian James McCardie (59), beloved son, brother, uncle and dear friend to so many. Brian passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 28th April. A wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen, Brian loved his work."

"He touched many lives and is gone much too soon. We love him and will miss him greatly; please remember Brian in your thoughts. Funeral arrangements will be announced in the days ahead. As a family, we would ask for privacy at this time," she added.

Netizens chimed in the comment section and mourned the demise of McCardie. "Sorry for your loss. Didn't know your brother but from the comments on here he sounds like a he'll of a guy. Always enjoyed his performances on screen. RIP," an X user wrote. "I'm really sorry to hear this and pass my condolences on to the McCardie Family," another user on X commented.

More about Brian McCardie

Born on January 22, 1965, and raised near Glasgow, McCardie appeared on the BBC soap opera EastEnders in one of his earlier roles. The Scottish actor went on to play gang lord turned police informant Tommy Hunter on the first two seasons of the BBC drama Line of Duty (2012-14) and more recently showed up on such other British series as Time, Crime, The Tower and Domina and the miniseries Rebellion.

Other screen credits for McCardie included films Rob Roy, Filth and The Damned United, where he played legendary Scottish footballer Dave Mackay.