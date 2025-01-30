Lover Vs Family? Rohit Bal's ₹18 Crore Fortune Becomes A Bone Of Contention Between His Friend Lalit Tehlan And Stepbrothers

Designer Rohit Bal passed away last year in November in New Delhi. Now, the assets he owned, said to be touching ₹18 crore, have become a bone of contention between the deceased's stepbrothers Rakesh and Raj Bal and friend Lalit Tehlan. In this matter, Tehlan also moved the Delhi High Court to validate Bal’s last will, dated, October 30, 2023, naming him as the primary beneficiary. This is being opposed by Bal's family members.

Late designer Rohit Bal with Lalit Tehlan | Image: X

What's mentioned in Rohit Bal's will?

The petition reportedly lists Rohit Bal’s assets, including prime real estate, business holdings and valuable personal belongings. One of the properties is his residence in Defence Colony, New Delhi, comprising two floors with roof rights. He also held a majority stake in Rohit Bal Designs Private Ltd. The design firm also operated factories in Noida and Greater Noida. The assets Bal owned include luxury watches, sculptures and artifacts. The will reportedly grants the entire estate to Tehlan while allocating ₹10 lakh each to Bal’s three longtime staff members.

Rohit Bal passed away in November 2023 | Image: X



However, the will’s legitimacy has been challenged by Bal’s stepbrothers, Rakesh and Raj.

Rohit Bal's brothers restricted Lalit Tehlan's entry in his home?

In his appeal, Lalit Tehlan claimed that following Rohit Bal’s passing lats year, he was barred from entering the designer’s home. He alleged that the stepbrothers secured the property by changing the locks and beefing up the security. Lalit Tehlan has laos requested an injunction to prevent any transfers or sales and has sought the appointment of an administrator to oversee the assets until the court rules on the will’s authenticity.

Rohit Bal and Lalit Tehlan were reportedly in a relationship | Image: X

Who is Lalit Tehlan?