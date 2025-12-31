Madhur Bhandarkar, Ashoke Pandit, Anu Malik, Mame Khan And More Celebs Welcome New Year With Warm Wishes

Ahead of the New Year, celebrities from across the entertainment industry have started extending warm wishes to their fans and followers.

Speaking to ANI, singers like Anu Malik and Mame Khan and filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Ashoke Pandit shared warm messages of hope, gratitude and positivity, reflecting on the year gone by as they look forward to welcoming fresh beginnings.

"Wishing you a great 2026. Wishing you all a lot of happiness, success, and a great year," Madhur Bhandarkar told ANI. Sharing his warm greetings, Ashoke Pandit said, "I wish you a very happy new year, and I pray the new year will fulfil your wishes."

In a special nod to the Indian Army soldiers and teachers who dedicated their lives to society, he added, "I would like to wish our soldiers who protect us at the borders. We can celebrate a new year because they are there. And because of them, the country feels protected. My priority is our soldiers, our security forces. I would also like to wish all the teachers of our education department who educate this country. May our country progress. May it be called the strongest and most important country in the world."

Singers Anu Malik and Mame Khan, in heartfelt messages, extended New Year wishes.

"Wishing each and every one a very happy new year. May you all spend the new year with Banjara Jhoom," Mame Khan said.

Reflecting on the major events that took place in 2025, Anu Malik said, "India has moved ahead in every field, including sports and the economy. The UPI transactions look fantastic. We also saw the flag hoisting, which took place at the Ram Mandir. Our women won the World Cup, and our men also won big in cricket. I won't just say Happy New Year, but a Happy New Year 2026 to the greatest country in the world, India. I pray that everyone's homes are filled with happiness, progress, and health."

The wishes come at a time when people across the country have been gearing up to welcome the new year with much enthusiasm. Early greetings have also arrived from popular Bollywood actors like Shahid Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar.