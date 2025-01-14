Published 12:31 IST, January 14th 2025
Madhuri Dixit Buys A Swanky Ferrari Of Whopping ₹6 Crore, Enjoys A Ride On Road With Husband Shriram Nene | Watch
Diva Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene entered the New Year with a sporty red Ferrari 296 GTS worth over ₹6 crore. Photos going viral.
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband Dr Shriram Nene add a brand new set of wheels to their car collection in the New Year. On Monday, 13 January, a day before Makar Sankranti, the couple was seen driving their stylish red Ferrari around Mumbai. As soon as Paparazzi spotted them, the couple happily posed and smiled as they were photographed.
Madhuri Dixit buys ₹6 Crore Ferrari on Makar Sankranti, spotted on Mumbai roads with husband
In a clip shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, shows Madhuri and Shriram Nene leaving a building together. Madhuri wore a blue dress, while Shriram sported a white shirt paired with a black blazer and trousers. She greeted the fans and paparazzi gathered there before they both got into their stunning new red car and drove away.
Madhuri’s new car, the Ferrari 296 GTS Rosso Corsa, is a two-seater coupe. As per Carwale.com, the price of this convertible starts at ₹6.24 crore. The automatic vehicle is available in a single variant, powered by a 2992 cc engine, and it comes in 14 different colours. The Ferrari 296 GTS features a rear mid-engine and rear-wheel drive.
Madhuri Dixit car collection
Madhuri has a luxury car collection. It includes a Mercedes-Maybach S560, a Range Rover Vogue, and a Porsche 911 Turbo S. Media reports also highlight her collection of a Mercedes S-Class 450 (₹1.3 crore), Skoda Octavia VRS (₹26.29 lakh), and an Innova Crysta (₹9.5 lakh). Additionally, she has a Mercedes GLS 350D (₹88 lakh) and a Range Rover Sports, which is valued between ₹91 lakh and ₹2.1 crore.
