Madonna Falls On Stage During Celebration Tour Concert, Video Goes Viral

Many videos which have surfaced on social media show American pop icon Madonna falling on the stage during her performance in Seattle on Sunday. According to reports, the incident took place at the Climate Pledge Arena during Madonna's Celebration tour. Large crowd gathered to see Madonna perform. The artist has been re-certified by the Guinness World Records as the highest-selling female recording artiste of all time.

Madonna falls onstage during her performance

The videos, which have surfaced on social media, show Madonna performing her 1987 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 Open Your Heart. She is seen sitting on a chair and singing to a camera when a male dancer starts tilting her seat back and pulls her along the stage while running. He ends up slipping and takes Madonna along with him.

However, even after the dramatic fall, Madonna does not stop singing and keeps her smile intact. She was also heard laughing off the fall.

Madonna quickly laughed and recovered during Open Your Heart at the second Seattle show ❤️#MadonnaCelebrationTour pic.twitter.com/kiGZQ1Mk1j — Matt #MadonnaAustralia (@GregvsMatt) February 19, 2024

Madonna becomes highest-selling female recording artist

In October 2023, Madonna was re-certified by the Guinness World Records as the highest-selling female recording artiste of all time.Estimated figures indicate that Madonna has sold over 400 million records comprising albums, singles and digital media during her 40-year music career. “Queen of Pop Madonna seems to be unreachable when it comes to music sales,” the magazine wrote on its X handle formerly called Twitter.

According to the Guinness World Records’ social media, the singer has held the record since 2009 and is followed by Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, according to The Hollywood Reporter.