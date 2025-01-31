Maha Kumbh 2025: Kinnar Akhada Removes Mamta Kulkarni As 'Mahamandaleshwar', Expels Former Actress And Laxmi Tripathi

Maha Kumbh 2025: Mamta Kulkarni was recently appointed as the leader of the Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara at the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj. However, days after her appointment, she has been removed from the post. Rishi Ajay Das, founder of Kinnar Akhara, expelled the former actress and Laxminarayan Tripathi who inducted her.

Mamta Kulkarni expelled from Kinnar akhada at Maha Kumbh 2025

Mamta Kulkarni recently renounced wordy pleasures to become a saint at the ongoing Maha Kumbh. Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada, Laxmi Narayan, announced that Mamta Kulkarni has embarked on a spiritual role as the Mahamandleshwar. "Kinnar akhada is going to make Mamta Kulkarni (former Bollywood actress) a Mahamandleshwar. She has been named as Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri. As I am talking here, all the rituals are underway. She has been in touch with Kinnar Akhada and me for the last one and a half years... She is allowed to perform the character of any devotional figure if she wants as we do not prohibit anyone from performing their art...," Laxmi Narayan said. However, both Mamta and Laxmi Narayan have been stripped off their roles now.