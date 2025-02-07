Maha Kumbh: Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa Take Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam, Stree 2 Actor Says 'Atmosphere Here Is Very Good'

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao visited the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela with his wife Patralekha to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. He is staying at Chidanand Saraswati Maharaj camp. He shared his experience of visiting the Mahakumbh Mela. "The atmosphere here is very good. When I went to Maha Kumbh last time with my wife, that experience changed my life," he told ANI.

"We met Swamiji in Rishikesh and since then we have been meeting him. We took Swami ji's blessings and now we will take a holy bath...it is organised on such a large scale...My best wishes are with all the people and the administration...," he added.

RajKummar and Patralekhaa tied the knot on November 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh. Before finally tying the knot, the duo had been dating each other for a long time.

They worked together for the first time in Patralekhaa's debut Bollywood film CityLights in 2014.

Celebrities from Bollywood and the sports world have also visited the holy place, including actors Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Bhagyashree, and Milind Soman, as well as poet Kumar Vishwas, cricketer Suresh Raina, wrestler Khali, choreographer Remo D'Souza, and Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara, Mamta Kulkarni.

Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The Mahakumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation. (ANI)

