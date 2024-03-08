×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 12:09 IST

Maha Shivaratri 2024: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt Share Wishes

Arjun Rampal, Adah Sharma, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt and many other wished fans on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri and sought Lord Shiva's blessings.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Bollywood celebs share wish on Maha Shivratri
Bollywood celebs share wish on Maha Shivratri | Image:IANS
  • 2 min read
Celebrating Maha Shivaratri on Friday, Bollywood personalities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and others sent out their good wishes and chanted ‘Om Namah Shivay’ on the occasion.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan simply wrote: “Maha Shivaratri ki anek anek shubhkamnaye… Maha Shivaratri greetings.

Taking to X (formerly called Twitter), Ajay Devgn, who is a devotee of Lord Shiva, wrote: “There's not been a moment in my life when this stotra hasn't given me strength when I needed it, Har Har Mahadev“

Actor Sanjay Dutt shared a video montage, featuring him doing pooja at Shiva temple and wrote: “On this auspicious Maha Shivaratri, immersing in the divine energy of Lord Shiva. May his blessings illuminate our lives with peace, wisdom, and spiritual bliss. Har Har Mahadev! Jai Bholenath.”

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff shared a picture of Lord Shiva and wrote: “#HarHarMahadev #Mahashivratri #Mahashivratri2024”

Actor Arjun Rampal chanted “Om Namah Shivay” and said: “From my family to yours, Happy Maha Shivaratri. May Lord Shiva shower his blessings upon you and your loved ones. #Mahashivaratri2024 #HarHarMahadev #jaishambunarayan #OmNamahShivay.”

Actress Adah Sharma shared a video of herself reciting the Shiva Stotram and captioned it “Happy Maha Shivaratri.”

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur shared a picture of Sadhguru and Lord Shiva.

He captioned it: “Every time I have attended the #MahaShivaratri festival with you, I have come away a little more enlightened. I may not be physically there this year, but your energy will reverberate in my consciousness tonight , Namaskaram @SadhguruJV Ji #OmNamahShivay”

Published March 8th, 2024 at 12:09 IST

