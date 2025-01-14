Mahakumbh 2025: Singer Malini Awasthi Takes Holy Dip In Sangam On Makar Sankranti

On the auspicious occasion of the first Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh 2025, veteran folk singer Malini Awasthi took a holy dip in the sangam. Speaking with ANI, Malini Awasthi on Tuesday expressed her happiness about attending Mahakumbh on Makar Sankranti.



"... On the occasion of Makar Sankranti when all of us took a holy dip at the Sangam, the feeling was surreal... In such cold weather, when people do not come out of their blankets, children and the elderly alike, showed extreme enthusiasm by taking a dip in the Triveni... The management of the entire event has been extremely good," she said.

Malini Awasthi also took to Instagram and shared pictures from her holy dip. Have a look.