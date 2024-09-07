Published 18:10 IST, September 7th 2024
Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar Meet Chef Vikas Khanna In New York: Truly Overwhelmed
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar dined at chef Vikas Khanna’s restaurant in New York and heaped praise on the celebrity chef saying that his food is truly one of a kind.
18:10 IST, September 7th 2024