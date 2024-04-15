Advertisement

The Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan, marked Priyamani's third release of the year after the Yami Gautam led Article 370 as well as the Telugu language Bhamakalapam 2. The actress, currently in the midst of filming for her next project, the Kannada language Khaimara, recently opened up about her personal life. She particularly addressed her experience countering trolls, when it comes to her marriage to Mustafa Raj.

Priyamani reveals how she fought off internet trolls attacking her marriage



Priyamani and Mustafa Raj tied the knot on August 23, 2017. As per media reports, Mustafa is an event organiser. The two share an inter-faith marriage. In an interview with Galatta India, the actress opened up about the incessant trolling she and Mustafa, have weathered for the same reason.

She said, "It did upset me but at that time I wasn't in Mumbai, I was in Bangalore with my husband. We took care of everything and didn't let it hinder my parents also. We just asked them to not bother much because it's us at the end of the day. Their blessings and prayers have taken us long way".

Priyamani reveals how husband Mustafa Raj pitched in



Priyamani also revealed how her husband dealt with the situation rather well, always prioritising her through the ordeal. She said, "I have to say my husband stood by me as a rock. He said, ‘Look whatever happens I will let everything come to me first. But all I would say is hold my hand and be with me through every step.' Because right at the time we were seeing each other, I faced a lot of rumours..."

She further recalled her discussion with Mustafa which saw them reiterate how such hurdles needed to dealt with together, head on. Priyamani also praised Mustafa for his incredibly understanding nature. The actress added, "I had told him the same thing that ‘Stand by me and trust me.’ Because we have taken the step together and decided to spend rest of our lives. So come hail, come storm come sunshine, we will walk the path together. I am very happy that I got such an understanding and strong partner. He knows how to tackle everything".