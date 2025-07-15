Major Security Breach At Kriti Sanon, Javed Jaaferi, KL Rahul-Athiya Shettty's Residence; Man Tresspasses Pali Hill Building Sandhu Palace: Reports

Trespassing incidents have increased in recent months at the homes of Mumbai’s A-list celebrities. After Aditya Roy Kapur, a new report claims that a man allegedly entered a high-rise building in Mumbai’s Pali Hill, where celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Javed Jaffrey, and cricketer KL Rahul live.

Unidentified man tried to trespass Mumbai’s Pali Hill building where Kriti Sanon, KL Rahul and many other celebs live

According to the paparazzo account Instant Bollywood, a man entered the Sandhu Palace Co-op Housing Society, where several Bollywood celebrities, including Kriti Sanon, actor Javed Jaaferi, and cricketer KL Rahul, live. The report also mentioned that the man damaged the lift of the high-rise.

The accused reportedly placed large stones inside the lift and made inappropriate gestures towards the CCTV cameras. The Khar police have allegedly identified the suspect, who was later found admitted to a hospital. The official details related to the incident have yet to be unveiled.

