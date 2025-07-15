Major Security Breach At Kriti Sanon, Javed Jaaferi, KL Rahul-Athiya Shettty's Residence; Man Tresspasses Pali Hill Building Sandhu Palace: Reports

Updated 15 July 2025 at 16:23 IST
Trespassing incidents have increased in recent months at the homes of Mumbai’s A-list celebrities. After Aditya Roy Kapur, a new report claims that a man allegedly entered a high-rise building in Mumbai’s Pali Hill, where celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Javed Jaffrey, and cricketer KL Rahul live.
According to the paparazzo account Instant Bollywood, a man entered the Sandhu Palace Co-op Housing Society, where several Bollywood celebrities, including Kriti Sanon, actor Javed Jaaferi, and cricketer KL Rahul, live. The report also mentioned that the man damaged the lift of the high-rise.
The accused reportedly placed large stones inside the lift and made inappropriate gestures towards the CCTV cameras. The Khar police have allegedly identified the suspect, who was later found admitted to a hospital. The official details related to the incident have yet to be unveiled.
On May 26, a 47-year-old woman allegedly entered Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur’s residence in Bandra. At that time, the Metro In Dino actor was reportedly away on a shoot, and his domestic help, Sangita Pawar, answered the door. Reports also state that the woman, later identified as Gazala Jhakaria Siddique, claimed she had brought clothes and gifts for the actor. When Aditya Roy Kapur returned home, he did not recognise her and immediately informed the society manager. Later, the authorities took her to the police.
Published 15 July 2025 at 16:15 IST