Telugu actress Mamitha Baiju who is widely known for her role in Premalu was set to make her Tamil debut with the film Vanangaan. However, she was replaced as part of a casting reshuffle by the filmmakers. Directed by Bala, the film features Arun Vijay and Roshini Prakash in the lead roles and a teaser of it was released recently.

Did Bala hit Mamitha?

In a recent video interview, Mamitha had spoken about her experience of working with Tamil director Bala. She mentioned an instance where the director requested her to perform a specific scene which she eventually executed after three trials but only after getting a whack from Bala. However, it was not a beating but just a pat that Baiju meant.

Addressing rumours circulating in the media about alleged mistreatment by the director, she clarified that Bala had always treated her with respect.

The actress took to her Instagram stories and expressed, “I would like to clarify that the news being circulated online regarding my involvement with a Tamil film is absolutely baseless. An excerpt from a film promotion interview, has been taken out of context and is being clearly misquoted to create this irresponsible headline.”

What did Mamitha say about her bond with Bala?

The actress continued, “I have worked with Bala Sir for close to a year including pre-production and production of the film. He has always been kind enough to help me become a better actor. I would like to reiterate that I have not experienced any mental or physical harm or any other sort of abusive behaviour during my work on that film. I opted out of that film later on, only because of other professional commitments.”

For the unversed, initially, the cast of Vanangaan included Suriya, Krithi Shetty, and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles. However, subsequent changes saw Arun Vijay and Roshini Prakash stepping into the forefront to complete the movie.