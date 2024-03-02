Advertisement

Renowned Malayalam actor Mammootty, who is currently riding on the success wave of his recent hits including Kannur Squad, Kaathal: The Core, and Bramayugam, has decided to take a well-deserved break from his hectic filming schedule. The megastar recently completed shooting for the much-anticipated project Turbo under the direction of Vysakh.

Why is Mammootty taking a break from acting?

An OTT Play report reveals that Mammootty intends to enjoy a month-long hiatus before diving into his next film slated for April. Alongside his wife, Sulfath, Mammootty has planned a foreign getaway to rejuvenate before resuming work commitments. The veteran actor is known for balancing his professional career with personal leisure and seamlessly prioritises family amidst his busy career.

Is Mammootty teaming up with Mahesh Narayanan for his next?

Speculations are rife regarding Mammootty's potential collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan for an upcoming Malayalam film. Though official confirmation is pending, industry sources hint at Mammootty's involvement in a political action thriller alongside Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban. The project, if materialised, is expected to commence filming by mid-April.

What’s more on the work front for Mammootty?

Mammootty's fans can expect a cinematic feast with two completed projects awaiting release. Turbo, a Vysakh directorial, and Bazooka, helmed by newcomer Deeno Dennis, are currently in the post-production and filming stages, respectively.

Turbo also stars Raj B. Shetty, Sunil, Anjana Jayaprakash, Kabir Duhan Singh, Niranjana Anoop, Abin Bino and Alexander Prasanth. Justin Varghese has created the music for this one which is being cinematography by Vishnu Sarma under the editing of Shameer Muhammed. Turbo is being bankrolled by the actor’s own banner - Mammootty Kampany banner. It will be distributed by Dulquer Salmaan’s production house Wayfarer Films.

On the other hand, the action-comedy Bazooka featuring a script by Midhun Manuel Thomas, is set to hit theatres in June 2024, promising laughter and entertainment for audiences.