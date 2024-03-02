Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 17:16 IST

Mammootty Is On A Temporary Break From Acting, To Resume Work In April - Here's Why

Recent reports suggest that Mammootty has decided to take a short break from acting and will start working on Mahesh Narayanan’s film after this brief hiatus.

Mammootty
Mammootty | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Renowned Malayalam actor Mammootty, who is currently riding on the success wave of his recent hits including Kannur Squad, Kaathal: The Core, and Bramayugam, has decided to take a well-deserved break from his hectic filming schedule. The megastar recently completed shooting for the much-anticipated project Turbo under the direction of Vysakh.

Why is Mammootty taking a break from acting?

An OTT Play report reveals that Mammootty intends to enjoy a month-long hiatus before diving into his next film slated for April. Alongside his wife, Sulfath, Mammootty has planned a foreign getaway to rejuvenate before resuming work commitments. The veteran actor is known for balancing his professional career with personal leisure and seamlessly prioritises family amidst his busy career.

 

 

Is Mammootty teaming up with Mahesh Narayanan for his next?

Speculations are rife regarding Mammootty's potential collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan for an upcoming Malayalam film. Though official confirmation is pending, industry sources hint at Mammootty's involvement in a political action thriller alongside Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban. The project, if materialised, is expected to commence filming by mid-April.

What’s more on the work front for Mammootty?

Mammootty's fans can expect a cinematic feast with two completed projects awaiting release. Turbo, a Vysakh directorial, and Bazooka, helmed by newcomer Deeno Dennis, are currently in the post-production and filming stages, respectively. 

 

 

Turbo also stars Raj B. Shetty, Sunil, Anjana Jayaprakash, Kabir Duhan Singh, Niranjana Anoop, Abin Bino and Alexander Prasanth. Justin Varghese has created the music for this one which is being cinematography by Vishnu Sarma under the editing of Shameer Muhammed. Turbo is being bankrolled by the actor’s own banner - Mammootty Kampany banner. It will be distributed by Dulquer Salmaan’s production house Wayfarer Films.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the action-comedy Bazooka featuring a script by Midhun Manuel Thomas, is set to hit theatres in June 2024, promising laughter and entertainment for audiences.

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 17:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

39 minutes ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

40 minutes ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

42 minutes ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

44 minutes ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

an hour ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

an hour ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

an hour ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

an hour ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

an hour ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

an hour ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

18 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistani Court Confirms Interim Bail of Ex-PM Imran Khan in 4 Cases

    World17 minutes ago

  2. Viral Dance: DJ Floor Turns Into Wrestling Ring, Netizens Taking Jibe

    India News21 minutes ago

  3. Priyanka Chopra Joins Hands With The Boys Star Karl Urban For The Bluff

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  4. All About Phygital Invites, The New Trend Revolutionising Wedding Market

    Lifestyle23 minutes ago

  5. Operation Valentine Review: Varun Tej Lacks Gravitas Of An IAF Officer

    Entertainment23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo