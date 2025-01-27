Published 23:29 IST, January 27th 2025
Mandana Karimi Recalls Her Marriage With Gaurav Gupta Lasted For 6 Months: I Was Thrown Out Of My in-laws’ House
Bollywood actress Mandana Karimi's married life was full of thorns. She tied the knot with her boyfriend in 2017 but the marriage broke within 6 months.
Mandana Karimi is a well-known Bollywood actress best known for appearing in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Lock Up. In a recent interview, the actress shared her ordeal after her tough wedding. She married her boyfriend in 2017, but the marriage lasted only for 6 months.
Mandana Karimi recalls her tough marriage
Mandana married Gaurav Gupta in 2017 after a two-and-a-half-year-long relationship. However, within 6 months, their relationship started getting strained. She filed a case of domestic violence against Gaurav and his family.
Mandana revealed that she was living separately from Gaurav for about 4 years before getting divorced in 2021. During that time, Gaurav had relationships and slept with every woman the actress knew. The actress said that after marriage, her mother-in-law's attitude also changed. She always asked Mandana to wear a salwar kameez and made her sit in front of the temple.
Mandana Karimi talks about being ‘thrown out’ of in-laws house
In a conversation with Mid-Day, Mandana Karimi shared, “I was thrown out of my in-laws’ house seven weeks ago. I tried a lot to reconcile with them, but my in-laws did not let me come back. Gaurav has broken all ties with me.” She also asserted that her in-law's family asked her to pause her acting as the profession was “not in keeping with their family’s status in society.” Mandana later withdrew the case but did not ask for a divorce. However, four years later, Gaurav himself sent her a divorce notice.
