Mannara Chopra's Father And Priyanka Chopra's Uncle Dies At 72, Devastated Bigg Boss 17 Fame Rushes To Her Family's Side

Actress Mannara Chopra’s father Advocate Raman Rai Handa passed away in Mumbai at the age of 72 on June 16. Reports suggest he had been unwell for several days, though the exact cause of his death has not yet been disclosed. Mannara was the first to break the news on social media, including details of the cremation ceremony. Following the sudden loss, the Zid actress papped visibly emotional upon her return to Mumbai. Raman Rai Handa was also the uncle of actresses Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra.

Mannara Chopra’s father Raman Rai Handa passed away

On June 16, Mannara Chopra released a heartbreaking statement on her Instagram story, announcing the passing of her dad. It read: "With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025. He was the pillar of strength for our family." Raman Rai Handa is survived by his wife, Kamini Chopra Handa, and their daughters, Mannara and Mitali. The funeral will take place on June 18 at 1 PM at the Crematorium Ground in Amboli, Andheri West, Mumbai.

Many media reports suggest that Raman had been unwell in recent days, though the exact reasons for misfortune remain undisclosed.

On the same night, Bigg Boss 17 contestant was papped at the Mumbai airport, hurrying towards her car with her sister, Mitali Chopra. Known for her friendly interactions with the paparazzi, the actress appeared upset as she searched for her car.

When the photographers expressed their condolences, Mannara remained silent, and her sister Mitali also refrained from responding.

Priyanka Chopra shares emotional note for late uncle Raman

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Citadel actress shared a note that reads, “You'll always be in our hearts. Rest easy Raman uncle (fufaji) Om Shanti.”