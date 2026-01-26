Updated 26 January 2026 at 15:33 IST
Marathi Influencer Prathamesh Kadam Dies At 26 After Battling Undisclosed Illness
Marathi social media influencer and content creator Prathamesh Kadan dies at 26. His close friend and content creator, Tanmay Patekar, was among the first to share the news of his passing in an Instagram post.
Social media influencer and content creator Prathamesh Kadan passed away on January 26, 2026, at the age of 26. Reports have not revealed the exact cause of his death yet. The news has shocked his fans, fellow creators and the Marathi digital community. Prathamesh enjoyed strong popularity among Marathi content creators, and his reels with his mother, Pragya Kadam, often went viral. His close friend and content creator, Tanmay Patekar, was among the first to share the news of his passing in an Instagram post.
