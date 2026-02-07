Updated 7 February 2026 at 16:08 IST
Mary Kom Actor Sunil Thapa Dies At 68 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest
Veteran Nepali actor Sunil Thapa has breathed his last at the age of 68. Known for his role in Mary Kom, Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Mirai, Thuldai and more.
The Nepali film industry is mourning the loss of one of its most iconic performers. Veteran actor Sunil Thapa passed away on Friday morning at the age of 68.
According to The Kathmandu Post, the Mary Kom actor reportedly suffered a heart attack. He arrived at the Norvic Hospital in Thapathali unconscious. Doctors treated him, but his condition worsened suddenly early on Friday.
Authorities have not shared any funeral details yet. His unexpected death has left fans, the entertainment world, and the Nepali industry in deep shock, with tributes and condolences coming in from all directions.
Who was Sunil Thapa?
Born in Dang, Nepal, Sunil Thapa built a remarkable career that lasted over four decades. He acted in more than 300 Nepali films and became one of the most influential figures in the nation’s cinema. His role as the villain Rate Kaila in the cult classic Chino (1991) stands out as one of the most unforgettable performances in Nepali film history.
Sunil started his professional journey as a model in Mumbai in the mid-1970s before moving into acting. He made his film debut in Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981) and later appeared in several Hindi films. In 2014, he earned wider recognition for playing coach Narjit Singh in Mary Kom. More recently, he featured briefly in The Family Man Season 3 as David Khuzou, a respected leader and MCA chief in Nagaland. Alongside acting, he also supported the Nepali film community by serving as the chairperson of the Everest Film Academy.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
7 February 2026