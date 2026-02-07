Mary Kom Actor Sunil Thapa Dies At 68 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

The Nepali film industry is mourning the loss of one of its most iconic performers. Veteran actor Sunil Thapa passed away on Friday morning at the age of 68.

According to The Kathmandu Post, the Mary Kom actor reportedly suffered a heart attack. He arrived at the Norvic Hospital in Thapathali unconscious. Doctors treated him, but his condition worsened suddenly early on Friday.

Authorities have not shared any funeral details yet. His unexpected death has left fans, the entertainment world, and the Nepali industry in deep shock, with tributes and condolences coming in from all directions.

Who was Sunil Thapa?

Born in Dang, Nepal, Sunil Thapa built a remarkable career that lasted over four decades. He acted in more than 300 Nepali films and became one of the most influential figures in the nation’s cinema. His role as the villain Rate Kaila in the cult classic Chino (1991) stands out as one of the most unforgettable performances in Nepali film history.

