Indian-American actress Avantika Vandanapu, known for her role as Karen Shetty in the teen musical comedy film Mean Girls, recently discussed her experiences with colourism in India. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Avantika revealed that she has always felt less attractive in India compared to the United States, primarily due to the prevalence of colourism.

Avantika opens up about her experiences with colourism in India

Avantika mentioned that there is a common perception that North Indian women are more beautiful than South Indian women. Additionally, she observed that the South Indian women who achieve significant success in India often have light skin, with some even becoming lighter-skinned over time.

Avantika said, "I have definitely always felt uglier in India than I have here. The colorism situation is primarily one of the biggest reasons why. I’m South Indian, and there’s this perception that North Indian women are more beautiful than South Indian women." "And the South Indian women who do reach insane levels of success in India are very light-skinned—some have become lighter-skinned," she added.

Avantika lauds Bridgerton for showcasing dusky women

Avantika expressed happiness at seeing South Indian women with dusky skin, such as Charithra Chandran and Simone Ashley in Bridgerton season 2, represented in Hollywood. She noted that she feels the odds are less against her in the United States because, while she cannot change her skin colour, she can demonstrate her talent, prove her worth, and make her voice heard.

"And I have definitely found that the odds are a bit less stacked against me here than they are there because I can’t change my skin color. But I can convince people that I’m talented, that I deserve an opportunity or that I have a voice that needs to be heard," said Avantika.

On the professional front, Avantika was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Big Girls Don’t Cry, where she played the role of Ludo. The series also featured Pooja Bhatt, Mukul Chadda, Raima Sen, Zoya Hussain, Tenzin Lhakyila, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, and Afrah Sayed. Next, Avantika will be seen in A Crown of Wishes, where she will take on the role of Princess Gauri.