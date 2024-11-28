Meet Dua Lipa's Boyfriend Callum Turner Who Is In India With The Pop-star For Her Mumbai Concert

Dua Lipa is set to perform in India's Mumbai on November 30 and ahead of it, the singer has landed in the city today, November 28. The pop star will headline the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) at MMRDA, BKC. This marks her third visit to India, but this time, she came along with her boyfriend, Callum Turner, sparking interest among fans.

Who is Dua Lipa's boyfriend Callum Turner?

Callum Robilliard Turner is a British actor born in 1990. He initially started his career as a fashion model before transitioning into acting. In 2010, Turner modelled for brands like Next and Reebok. He also made his acting debut in the short student film Think of England, produced by the University of Hertfordshire’s Film and Television programme.

Callum Turner | Image: X

In 2011, Turner played the role of Tony in Zero, a film directed by David Barrouk and produced by Michael Riley. The following year, he starred in the short film Human Beings, alongside Ben-Ryan Davies, under the direction of Jonathan Entwistle.

Turner’s breakthrough came when he landed the lead role in Queen and Country (2014), a film by John Boorman, where he starred alongside Vanessa Kirby.

Dua Lipa with boyfriend Callum Turner | Image: X

In 2020, he portrayed Frank Churchill in the comedy-drama Emma. He then appeared in the 2021 romantic drama The Last Letter from Your Lover, playing Anthony O'Hare alongside Shailene Woodley and Felicity Jones. In 2023, Turner took on the role of Joe Rantz in The Boys in the Boat, directed by George Clooney. In 2024, he played John "Bucky" Egan in the miniseries Masters of the Air.

Callum Turner | Image: x

Turner’s upcoming projects include playing Case in the Apple TV+ series adaptation of William Gibson’s Neuromancer, announced in April 2024. He has received a British Academy Television Award nomination for Best Actor and was named a Breakthrough Brit by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

Dua Lipa checks in Mumbai two days ahead of Zomato Feeding India Concert

In the video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Dua, along with her team, can be seen exiting Kalina airport in a yellow T-shirt and black bottoms. She left her tresses loose, sported no makeup look, and wore yellow-tinted sunglasses to accentuate her look.