Published 17:50 IST, November 7th 2024

Meet Nisha Madhulika, Teacher Turned India's Richest Female YouTuber Boasts A Net Worth Of ₹43 Crore

Nisha Madhulika is one of the richest female YouTubers in India with currently has 14.5 million subscribers on YouTube with a net worth estimated at ₹43 crores.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Meet Nisha Madhulika
Meet Nisha Madhulika | Image: X
