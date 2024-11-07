Published 17:50 IST, November 7th 2024
Meet Nisha Madhulika, Teacher Turned India's Richest Female YouTuber Boasts A Net Worth Of ₹43 Crore
Nisha Madhulika is one of the richest female YouTubers in India with currently has 14.5 million subscribers on YouTube with a net worth estimated at ₹43 crores.
