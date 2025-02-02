Meet Paatal Lok 2 Actor Jahnu Barua Aka Uncle Ken, A 12-time National Award Winner - All You Need To Know About Him

Jaideep Ahlawat’s crime thriller web series Paatal Lok season 2 earned positive reviews from audience and audience. But, Jahnu Barua who is part of the show is receiving immense love from the audience for the portrayal of Uncle Ken. But, do you know the Assamese director has 12 National Awards to his name?

Do You Know Jahnu Barua is 12-time National Award Winner?

Jahnu Barua is an Indian film director who has helmed several Assamese and Hindi films. His notable works include Halodhia Choraye Baodhan Khai, Fiiringoti and Konikar among others. Apart from National Awards, he was also conferred with Padma Shri in 2003 and Padma Bhushan in 2015. Jahnu Barua has also served as the chairman of the Indian Film Directors’ Association in 2993. Here is the list of films he has National Awards for 12 times.

-Best Regional Film for Aparoopa: 1983

-Best Film for Halodhia Choraye Baodhan Khai: 1987

- Best film on Environment for Bonani: 1990

-Second Best Feature Film for Firingoti: 1992

-Best Regional Film for Hkhagoroloi Bohu Door: 1995

-Best Director for Hkhagoroloi Bohu Door: 1995

- Best Regional Film for Kuhkhal: 1998

-Best Regional Film for Pokhi: 1999

-National Film Award for Best Children's Film for Tora: 2003

-Best Regional Film for Konikar Ramdhenu: 2003

- Best Feature Film in Assamese: Baandhon: 2012

-Best Feature Film in Assamese: Ajeyo: 2013

File photo of Jahna Barua | Source: IMDb

International accolades bagged by Jahna Barua

Jahna Barua’s filmmaking has not only earned him National awards, but has also earned him international awards.

Locarno Internațional Film Festival- Silver Leopard for Halodhia Choraye Baodhan Khai: 1988, Prize of the Ecumenical Jury- Special Mention for Halodhia Choraye Baodhan Khai

Fribourg International Film Festival- Audience Award for Hkhagoroloi Bohu Door: 1996, Award of the Pestalozzi Children's Village Foundation for Hkhagoroloi Bohu Door: 1996

Singapore International Film Festival- International Fipresci Award for Hkhagoroloi Bohu Door: 1996

Mumbai International Film Festival- International Fipresci Award for Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara: 2005

Fukuoka International Film Festival- Kodak Vision Award for Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara: 2006

Sarhad (NGO)- 1st Bhupen Hazarika National award: 2012