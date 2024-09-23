sb.scorecardresearch
Published 08:27 IST, September 23rd 2024

Meet Rhea Singha, 19-Year-Old Poised To Represent India At Miss Universe 2024

Rhea Singha from Gujarat has been crowned Miss Universe India 2024 and will represent the country at the international Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rhea Singha become miss universe india 2024
Image: republic world
08:21 IST, September 23rd 2024