Dev Patel, well known for his role in Slumdog Millionaire, is all set to tie the with his longtime Tilda Cobham-Hervey. A reddit user mentioned that the actor will soon be getting married but neither Dev nor Tilda have confirmed the news. If you have not already started a frantic Google search to learn everything you can about her, then we have compiled a list of some things you should know about Tilda ahead of her marriage with Dev Patel.

Tilda had replaced Teresa Palmer in American-Australian thriller

Tilda replaced Teresa Palmer in the upcoming American-Australian thriller Hotel Mumbai. Tilda Cobham-Hervey was a last-minute addition to Hotel Mumbai's cast, taking on a role originally intended for Teresa Palmer, another Adelaide actress who left the film after becoming pregnant. In retrospect, this was a fateful move, as Cobham-Hervey and Patel might never have met if Cobham-Hervey had not joined the cast. Hotel Mumbai, a film based on the terror attacks that occurred at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in 2008, will be released later this year, as per Vogue.

Where did Dev Patel meet Tilda?

Dev Patel and Tilda Cobham-Hervey initially met in Adelaide, Tilda's hometown. Tilda took the time to show Patel around Adelaide while they were there filming Hotel Mumbai, in which Patel stars. The actress is even said to have taken him to his favorite restaurant in the city, Jasmin.

Tilda performed in a circus troupe?

Tilda was in a circus troupe for seven years. Tilda Cobham-Hervey was born into an entertainment family, so working in a children's circus from the age of nine was a natural progression for her. The star spent seven years training and performing with Cirkidz, an Adelaide-based youth circus troupe, and was involved in five major productions. Her specialties at the time included hula hoop, trapeze, and acrobatic pitching, but she also focused on storytelling throughout her performance. We never would have guessed, as per Vogue.

Tilda fronted a Myer campaign?

Tilda led a Myer campaign in 2014. If you think the actress looks familiar, you're probably correct. Following her acting success in films such as 52 Tuesdays (2013) and Girl Asleep (2015), Cobham-Hervey appeared in Myer's 'Find Wonderful' commercial in 2014, as per Vogue.

Tilda worked in a tea shop?

Throughout her early acting career, Tilda Cobham-Hervey worked in a tea shop attached to her local cinema and was frequently required to inform customers that the film posters displayed throughout the cinema did not depict her. "It was so embarrassing," the actress told Marie Claire. "I used to say, 'Oh no, that's not me. Funny, huh? It was incredibly surreal."