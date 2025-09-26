Updated 26 September 2025 at 12:28 IST
Meet The 5-Year-Old Girl Who Broke Kamal Haasan’s Record And Becomes Youngest National Film Award Winner
A 4-year-old girl, Treesha Vivek Thosar, made history at the 71st National Awards as she became the youngest ever to win Best Child Artist for Naal 2. She broke legendary Kamal Hassan's long-held record as he received the same honour at the age of 6.
The 71st National Film Awards witnessed a historic moment when Treesha Vivek Thosar became the youngest recipient of the Best Child Artist award. At only four years old, the Marathi child actor from Naal 2 received the honour from President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhavan on 23 September, earning applause that matched the biggest stars in the room. While legends like Mohanlal, who won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and Shah Rukh Khan, who shared Best Actor with Vikrant Massey, made headlines, it was the little girl who truly stole the spotlight for breaking Kamal Hassan’s long-standing record.
Who is Treesha Vivek Thosar?
Treesha Vivek Thosar was born on November 2 and became one of the youngest winners at the award ceremony alongside Srinivas Pokale, Bhargav Jagtap, Kabir Khandare, and Sukriti Veni Bandreddy. At just four years old, she has already worked on multiple projects and built a name for herself as a child artist. Apart from her well-known role in the Marathi film Naal 2, her other works include Punha Shivaji Raje Bhosale, Manvat Murders, and Pet Puraan.
