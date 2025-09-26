Meet The 5-Year-Old Girl Who Broke Kamal Haasan’s Record And Becomes Youngest National Film Award Winner

The 71st National Film Awards witnessed a historic moment when Treesha Vivek Thosar became the youngest recipient of the Best Child Artist award. At only four years old, the Marathi child actor from Naal 2 received the honour from President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhavan on 23 September, earning applause that matched the biggest stars in the room. While legends like Mohanlal, who won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and Shah Rukh Khan, who shared Best Actor with Vikrant Massey, made headlines, it was the little girl who truly stole the spotlight for breaking Kamal Hassan’s long-standing record.