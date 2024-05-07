Advertisement

The Met Gala, fashion’s most prestigious event, dazzled with celebrities and couture on Monday night. However, alongside the glitz and glamour, a concerning trend emerged as AI-generated images of stars flooded social media. AI deepfake images depicting celebrities like Katy Perry, Rihanna, and Selena Gomez in elaborate gowns and ensembles went viral within seconds on the internet. These images left many viewers questioning their authenticity.

Katy Perry's virtual presence at Met Gala steals spotlight

Among the fabricated images, Katy Perry’s digital doppelgängers stole the spotlight. From a moss-trimmed floral gown to a vineyard-inspired ensemble, AI renditions of the pop sensation flooded social media, garnering millions of views. Despite her absence, Perry’s virtual presence captivated audiences online.

Katy Perry's AI photo | Image: @jxries/X

Rihanna's digital avatar

Renowned for her avant-garde fashion choices, Rihanna’s absence didn’t deter fans from envisioning her Met Gala appearance. AI-generated renditions depicted her in a mermaid-style gown, complete with intricate embroidery—a safe choice, yet lacking the edge of Rihanna’s signature style.

Rihanna's AI photo | Image: @tereluprados/X

Selena Gomez's virtual avatar goes viral

Similarly, Selena Gomez found herself digitally dressed for the occasion in a butterfly-inspired gown. The AI-generated image showcased a blend of blue, green, and purple hues, adding to the surreal spectacle of virtual couture. While these AI deepfake images exhibited an uncanny resemblance to reality, their existence raises concerns about media literacy and the ability to discern fact from fiction.

Selena Gomez's AI photo | Image: @souvenirgomez1/X

The theme of this year's Met Gala, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, was accompanied by a dress code from The Garden of Time, which appeared to inspire the designs of the AI-generated gowns. Despite not attending, the three stars left an impression on the fashion world, albeit through a digitally manipulated lens.

