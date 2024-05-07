Updated May 7th, 2024 at 03:20 IST
Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Opts For Nine Yards Of Elegance, Drops First Photo Of Her Look
Alia Bhatt made her MET Gala debut in 2023. The actress walked the red carpet again this year. She shared first photo of her look on her social media.
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Alia Bhatt | Image:Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Alia Bhatt is among the few Indians who will attend the MET Gala 2024. This marks the actress's second appearance the the fashion event. The Raazi actress made her MET Gala debut in 2024 in a Prabal Gurung outfit.
Alia Bhatt is MET-ready
On May 6, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to share her first look from the MET Gala 2024. She opted for a saree for the event. Sharing the photo, she wrote in the caption, “Met set go 🕰️🌷”
